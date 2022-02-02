Multiple drug-related arrests during Sheriff’s Department roundup

RUTLEDGE – Grainger County Sheriff’s Department, along with members of the 4th Judicial District Drug and Violent Crimes Task Force, Tennessee Highway Patrol and the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation (TBI), arrested six people Friday, January 28 on charges related to the sale and delivery of methamphetamine. During the operation, an additional arrest was made of a woman who had charges in a neighboring county.
Joshua Michael Beck, 36, Rutledge, was arrested on charges of sale and delivery of methamphetamine.
Randy Lee Bibbins, 40, Rutledge, was arrested on charges of two counts of sale and delivery of methamphetamine (0.5 grams or more).
Stevie Nicole Cooper, 22, Luttrell, was arrested on charges of sale and delivery of methamphetamine (0.5 grams or more).
Zachery David Hensley, 24, Blaine, was arrested on charges of manufacturing/delivery/sale/possession of methamphetamine.
Casey Adam Oliver, 39, Washburn, was arrested on charges of sale and delivery of methamphetamine (0.5 grams or more).
Anthony Todd Overbay, 49, Rutledge, was arrested on charges of sale and delivery of methamphetamine.
Amy Lee Warwick, 44, Blaine, had a capias in Union County on charges of failure to appear.
All defendants were transported to Grainger County Detention Center.
The arrests were the result of undercover drug operations conducted by the TBI and 4th Judicial District Drug and Violent Crimes Task Force, according to Grainger County Sheriff James Harville. Sealed presentments were recently returned by a Grainger County Grand Jury.
Grainger County has been a participating member of the 4th Judicial District Drug and Violent Crimes Task Force for several years. Statistics from the task force show more than $70,000 in task force funds have been spent since 2015 during the undercover purchase of narcotics from more than 280 individuals in
Grainger County.
According to Harville, these undercover operations have been conducted with no expense to Grainger County.
Harville expressed his thanks to individuals who have provided information to Grainger County Sheriff’s Department relating to drug activity in their neighborhoods.
Grainger County Sheriff’s Department has an anonymous tip line at (865) 828-4636 (INFO).