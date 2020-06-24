RUTLEDGE – Candidates are starting to line up for municipal elections November 3, the same day as the national Presidential election.
Qualifying began Monday and will end Thursday, August 20 at noon.
Two seats on the Bean Station Board of Aldermen will be on the ballot. Voters in Blaine will choose three aldermen. The entire Board of Mayor and Aldermen will be up for grabs.
Bean Station Alderman Jeff Atkins picked up his petition Monday to run for another four-year term. Also taking a petition was Johnny Brooks, who also serves on the Grainger County Board of Education. The other incumbent whose term expires is Patsy Harrell.
Rutledge Mayor Fred A. “Speck” Sykes picked up a petition Monday to seek another two-year term. Incumbents on the Board of Aldermen are Ed Boling and Martha Ann Cameron in Ward One and Benny Atkins and Jason L. Day In Ward Two.
Blaine is starting the process this year to reduce its board membership from 10 to seven. Incumbents whose terms expire in 2020 are Gabe Black, Jimmy Copeland, Michael Hopson and Charlie McKnight.
Those elected in Blaine will serve four-year terms. A mayor and three aldermen will be elected in 2022.