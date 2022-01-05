New Tennessee license plates available at Clerk’s Office

RUTLEDGE – Grainger County residents can now pick up a new Tennessee license plate when they renew their tags.
Grainger County Clerk’s Office began issuing new license plates Monday, January 3.
Drivers may choose between two standardized plates, one with “In God We Trust” printed and one without. Anyone who has a standard “Green Mountain Plate” will receive a new plate at their regular tag renewal time beginning with January renewals.
The license plate is priced at $29. If renewed online, there will be an additional $5 charge for mailing fees.
Anyone who would like more information can call (865) 828-3511.