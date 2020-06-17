RUTLEDGE – Almost two weeks following a judge’s order expanding absentee voting for August and November, no applications have been filed in Grainger County for a ballot because of fear of exposure to COVID-19, Election Administrator Gina Hipsher said.
She said the only requests she is currently receiving are from voters over the age of 60 who do not have to state any other reason.
Meanwhile, State Attorney General Herbert Slatery file an appeal Friday with the State Court of Appeals, contesting the order of Davidson County Chancellor Ellen Hobbs Lyle that any voter who is concerned about exposure to the virus by appearing in person at the polls can request an absentee ballot.
The appeal came one day after Lyle dressed down state officials for not properly following her order of June 4. She threatened to hold officials in criminal attempt if they did not do as she said.
When her ruling came down, State Election Coordinator Mark Goins instructed local administrators to add a category to the ballot application. The wording was that it would be “impossible or unreasonable to appear in person” because of COVID-19.
But what Lyle wanted was the language added to a category already on the application that a person is “ill, hospitalized or disabled” and cannot appear at the polls.
In his appeal, Slatery gave several reasons why the temporary injunction should be dismissed. He cited the cost for printing additional ballots and the additional time it would take to count them.
He said the state is not set up to handle the chore on such short notice.
He also said Lyle had created a new law that was not approved by the Tennessee General Assembly. Another reason he gave was that other states where a similar ruling was in place have encountered serious logistical problems implementing the rulings.
Slatery has asked that the case be fast-tracked to the state Supreme Court.