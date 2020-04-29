NASHVILLE – The Tennessee Department of Health (TDH) reported one active case of COVID-19 in Grainger County, Tuesday, April 28.
Monday, April 27, TDH reported a total of six cases of the virus, with four reported as recovered. The numbers changed Tuesday, with TDH reporting five total cases of the virus in Grainger County, with four of those cases reported as recovered.
Overall, TDH reports the State of Tennessee has a total of 10,052 cases. There have been 894 reported hospitalizations (nine percent), with 3,452 cases reported as pending regarding hospitalization. There have been 188 COVID-19-related deaths (two percent). The number of those recovered in the State is reported as 4,920 (49 percent).
The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) has added to its list of possible symptoms of the COVID-19 virus.
According to the CDC, symptoms of the virus are cough and shortness of breath or difficulty breathing; and at least two of the following symptoms can also indicate a COVID-19 infection:
• Fever;
• chills;
• repeated shaking with chills;
• muscle pain;
• headache;
• sore throat; or
• new loss of taste or smell.
According to the CDC, the best way to prevent illness is to avoid being exposed to the COVID-19 virus. The virus is believed to be spread from person to person, between those who are in close contact with one another (within six feet). It is thought to spread through respiratory droplets produced when an infected individual coughs, sneezes or talks. The respiratory droplets can land in the mouths and noses of individuals who are nearby, and may be inhaled into the lungs. The CDC states recent studies suggest COVID-19 may be spread by people who have no symptoms.
Precautions that may help reduce the chance of becoming infected with COVID-19 include washing hands often with soap and water, for at least 20 seconds, especially after being in a public place, nose blowing, coughing or sneezing. Hand sanitizer containing at least 60 percent alcohol may be used if soap and water are not available. Avoid touching the eyes, nose or mouth with unwashed hands.
The CDC also recommends covering the mouth and nose with a cloth face cover when around other people.
Grainger Today encourages everyone to take appropriate precautions to preserve their health.