BLAINE – Mayor Marvin Braden plans to convene a meeting of the recreation committee soon to review three proposed designs for the new playground at Blaine City Park.
The designs were submitted by architect Michael Price. Current committee members are Braden, Aldermen Patsy McElhaney, Darrell Williams and former alderman Jimmy Langley.
Braden said he will conduct an electronic meeting and committee members can vote for their preference on the city’s parks and rec page on Facebook. He said he would also like input from the public.
“I will be for the one the kids want,” he said.
He said the preferred choice of those who had seen the drawings is the one that has a slide set and a rope configuration. One drawing shows a slide structure and monkey bars. The other has a traditional slide and a tubular slide.
The city has been awarded a local parks and recreation grant from the state that will include a local match to cover the cost of the project.