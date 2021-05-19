Potential sewer expansion suspended

BEAN STATION – A potential sewer expansion from Morristown into Bean Station has been suspended.
Bean Station Utility District (BSUD) Board Chairman Lawrence Ritter said he had talked with Morristown Utility Systems (MUS) Water System Manager Mike Howard about the project Monday, May 10 and had been informed the project was “pretty much over with” because MUS had not heard any further information about the project. Ritter said some businesses had backed out due to pricing and, as a result, there was no need to further push the project.
Ritter said he informed Howard that when MUS decides to move its sewer line toward Bean Station, the utility district would be willing to handle billing for the system.
“I know there’s a huge need for water and for sewer all the way into Bean Station, and somewhere down the road it’s going to happen, but there comes a time to do something and a time you can’t do something,” said Ritter.
Superintendent Jeff Atkins informed the board he believed the Town of Bean Station was going to take the lead on the project. He said BSUD could continue doing what it needs to do for the town if the town continues with the project and BSUD could handle the billing like it does for the City of Rutledge.
The next BSUD meeting will be held Tuesday, June 8 at 2 p.m.