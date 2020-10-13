Purple porch light campaign supports Domestic Violence Awareness Month

NASHVILLE – October is Domestic Violence Awareness Month and Marsy’s Law for Tennessee is urging Tennesseans to join it in supporting survivors and victims’ families.
According to the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation’s most recent data, 73,568 offenses were flagged as domestic-related in Tennessee in 2018.
“We know that the COVID-19 pandemic has only further isolated people experiencing violence at home,” said Marsy’s Law for Tennessee Victim Outreach Director Marianne Dunavant. “This is a critical time to raise awareness and educate. We hope shining a purple light on porches and businesses across the state will be a conversation starter and allow people to share the warning signs or open up about abuse they are experiencing.”
All month long, Tennesseans are encouraged to participate in the #LightYourPorchPurple campaign by replacing porch lights with a purple bulb, the color of Marsy’s Law for Tennessee and Domestic Violence Awareness. Remember to snap a photo, share it on social media and tag #LightYourPorchPurple and #MarsysLawforTN.
Marsy’s Law for Tennessee is also encouraging Tennesseans to share domestic violence warning signs with family, friends and neighbors.
Warning signs can include a victim’s partner putting them down in front of other people, unexplained injuries or marks on their bodies or unusual behaviors, like no longer spending time with friends and family.
Anyone who would like more information can visit www.marsyslawfortn.com.