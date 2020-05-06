RUTLEDGE – Report cards will be distributed to Grainger County students on the previously designated dates, Director of Schools Dr. James Atkins has announced.
He said they will be handed out at individual schools on a drive-by basis. They will be mailed to anyone who does not come to pick them up. May 22 is the last day for students on the 2019-20 school calendar.
Atkins also said principals are working on arrangements for students to come to the schools to pick up their personal belongings. If principals do not want students in the buildings, teachers and staff will be available to hand them out on a drive-by basis.
The director said teachers will return to work this week at their individual schools to finish year-end reports and complete other business. He said they will work two days a week, with about one-third of the faculty reporting each day in order to abide by social distancing guidelines due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
The district’s principals are being offered an opportunity to take part in an online leadership training course offered by the state education department and the University of Tennessee Center for Educational Leadership. There is no charge for taking the course.
There will be seven 90-minute sessions beginning this week and continuing through June 29. The presentations will be recorded and made available for principals to view at their convenience.
The purpose of the course, according to a department statement, is to “address the immediate challenges facing schools as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic during these tumultuous and uncertain times.”
The early sessions will focus on immediate issues, such as best practices in digital training, whole child needs and leading remotely. Later sessions will shift the focus to transforming schools to address student learning needs in the coming academic year through personalization, differentiation and intervention, as well as re-establishing collaboration and school culture.