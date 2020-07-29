RUTLEDGE – The Grainger County Republican Party awarded its man and woman of the year Tuesday,
July 21.
The event was held on the Grainger County Courthouse lawn. Chairman Rena Greer said the winners were normally announced at the organization’s Lincoln Day Dinner, but due to COVID-19, the dinner was not possible due to the size of the group.
Greer announced longtime member Marie DeVault was the Republican Woman of the Year. Devault was the first female chairman of the Grainger County Republican Party. Greer said Devault was outstanding and always available to help anyone in need. Greer thanked Devault for her loyalty to the Republican party.
Veterans Service Officer Mark Hammer was named Republican Man of the Year. Hammer has been a longtime member of the Republican party. Greer said while Hammer has never held an elected position, he has always been involved in politics. She said Hammer was the first person to introduce her to elections via mock elections during high school. She said he was faithful to the Republican party. Greer thanked Hammer for his service to the country.
Greer ended the event by inviting all present to attend a Republican Party meeting.