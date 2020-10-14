RUTLEDGE – A resolution delegating authority to the Industrial Development Board of Grainger County (IDBGC) to negotiate a payment in lieu of ad valorem, or property taxes, with ETI USA, Inc. was approved at the Rutledge Board of Mayor and Aldermen (BMA) meeting Thursday, October 8.
ETI USA, Inc. is interested in purchasing property at 600 Bryan Rd. for the development of its North American base. The Korean-based company produces rolling barrier guardrails, which it claims is the “world’s most innovative roadside guardrail system.” The system is Manual for Assessing Safety Hardware (MASH) crash test-approved and made from rotating barrels composed from ethylene-vinyl acetate, which absorbs energy, with a steel guardrail.
While the City of Rutledge does not assess property taxes within city limits, ETI USA, Inc. attorney Benjamin Mullins of Frantz, McConnell and Seymour, LLP requested the City pass a resolution. Mullins said if the project is completed, it will bring jobs to the City for local individuals and those looking to relocate to the area, presenting a further economic multiplier due to an increase in home and basic necessity purchases.
Mullins said the increase in benefits to the City and County show the request to negotiate ad valorem taxes would be in the best interest of all parties involved.
Rutledge City Mayor Fred “Speck” Sykes said Attorney Evan Newman suggested the City “piggyback” on the County’s current resolution. Sykes said once ETI USA, Inc. lawyers draw up a separate resolution listing what it requires to develop the business, it will be brought before the BMA for approval. A follow-up with IDBGC will then be held. Sykes said the resolution the board approved would grant IDBGC the ability to curb taxes for the company.
Alderman Jason Day made a motion to allow IDBGC to move forward with negotiations. Alderman Martha Cameron seconded the motion. It passed with a 3-1 vote. Alderman Ed Boling was absent.
The next BMA meeting will be held Thursday, November 12 at 7 p.m. at Rutledge City Hall.