RUTLEDGE – Grainger High School Lady Grizzlies basketball standout Tori Rutherford was honored during halftime at last Friday night’s football game for being named
All-State.
The senior guard was selected for the second year in a row as a member of the AA All-State team by both the Tennessee Sportswriters Association and the Tennessee Report.
In 2020-21, she has the chance to become the first player in school history to be named All-State three times.
Rutherford was an important piece of the Lady Grizzlies’ success as the team tied the school record for wins at 32 and returned to the TSSAA state tournament in consecutive seasons. In 2019-20, she averaged 12 points, four rebounds, four steals and three assists per game.
Rutherford has committed to play at Carson-Newman University once she graduates from Grainger.