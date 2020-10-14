Rutledge BMA closer to sidewalk grant

RUTLEDGE – The Rutledge Board of Mayor and Aldermen (BMA) is in its secondary round for a multimodal access grant which will support the transportation needs of transit users, pedestrians and bicyclists.
If the grant is awarded to the City of Rutledge, it will allow for sidewalk repairs from the old Rutledge City Hall and for sidewalks to Rutledge Primary School. It will help the Nance House become Americans with Disabilities Act (ADA) compliant and will provide for crosswalks and lantern posts to be installed at the traffic light and other sidewalk intersections.
The grant requires a five-percent match from the City and will not exceed $50,000. City Recorder Stacy Harbin said the match would be paid from the City’s Community Development Fund if awarded. Harbin said the grant was competitive, with 10 to 12 applicants approved out of hundreds, due to the grant being 95 percent state-funded with a five-percent City match. This is the second time Rutledge has applied for the grant.
Alderman Jason Day made a motion to approve a resolution allowing the City to apply for and match a multimodal access grant. Alderman Benny Atkins seconded the motion. It passed with a 3-1 vote. Alderman Ed Boling was absent.
In other business, the board approved the sale of surplus Rutledge City Police Department Dodge Chargers.