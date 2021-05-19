BEAN STATION – Representatives from an RV park resort requested a water extension during the Bean Station Utility District (BSUD) meeting Tuesday, May 11.
The RV park resort is planned for a location on Oak Road in Rutledge. The site is 1.7 miles from where the Cherokee water extension ends.
The resort will feature 150 RV sites, paved roads and private boat storage for tenants. Co-owner Rodney Stansell said there would be a minimum of approximately 82,350 gallons of water usage each month in comparison to the average 57,644 gallons each month. The number of gallons does not reflect a resort pool, restroom facilities, bathhouses or wash stations.
There are 28 houses in the 1.7-mile distance where a new waterline would extend if the board approves the extension.
Stansell said he believed the RV park resort would be better for the utility district in comparison to a subdivision because it would have more lots, which would fill faster than a subdivision because residents would not have to build their homes on the lots and could quickly set up a residence.
Campers parked in the RV park would be contracted on an extended lease, allowing campers to be parked year-round. The resort is expected to be suited for middle class campers.
Chairman Lawrence Ritter informed the representatives the board could not provide them with an answer during the meeting. Superintendent Jeff Atkins said the board needed to meet with engineer Matt Hatfield to look further into the project and get answers to questions the board might have. He said he didn’t want to say the project wasn’t doable, but wanted to ensure all questions were answered before giving an approval.