Rutledge utility rates going up

RUTLEDGE – A first reading of utility rates for fiscal year (FY) 2020-21 was approved at the Rutledge Board of Mayor and Alderman (BMA) meeting Thursday, May 14.
If the second reading is approved, residential utility rates will increase from a minimum bill of $18.20 to a minimum bill of $19 for the first 2,000 gallons. Prices will increase to $7.25 per 1,000 gallons for water usage between 2,000 and 5,000 gallons. For more than 5,000 gallons of water usage, utility rates will increase $7.50 per 1,000 gallons.
Commercial utility rates will increase to a minimum bill of $20 for the first 2,000 gallons. For water usage between 2,000 and 5,000 gallons, utility rates will increase to $9 per 1,000 gallons. Utility rates will increase to $9.25 per 1,000 gallons for more than 5,000 gallons of water usage.
Sewer rates will also increase if the second reading is passed. A residential bill for 2,000 gallons will be a minimum of $23. Prices will increase to $8.40 per 1,000 gallons once sewer usage reaches between 2,000 and 5,000 gallons. For sewer usage more than 5,000 gallons, prices will increase to $8.65 per
1,000 gallons.
Commercial sewer rates will increase to a minimum bill of $24.50 for the first 2,000 gallons. For sewer usage between 2,000 and 5,000 gallons, sewer rates will increase to $9.25 per 1,000 gallons. Sewer usage more than 5,000 gallons will increase sewer rates to $9.50 per 1,000 gallons.
If the second reading is approved, the new water and sewer rates will go into effect Wednesday, July 1.
Alderman Benny Atkins made the motion to approve the reading. Alderman Martha Cameron seconded the motion.
In other business the board approved:
• A first reading of the FY 20-21 budget;
• a letter to the election commission;
• a contract for the East Tennessee Development District for FY 20-21; and
• a resolution endorsing a rural planning initiative TDOT grant application.