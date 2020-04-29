RUTLEDGE – The 2020 graduating classes of Grainger County’s two high schools are being given yard signs and magnetic signs to display to commemorate the end of their high school careers that are ending in a most unconventional way.
Director of Schools Dr. James Atkins said the signs will depict a photo of the graduate and an image of the school logo, either a Washburn Pirate or a Grainger Grizzly. The yard signs will be 18 x 24 inches and the magnetic signs for vehicles are 12 x18 inches.
“I want the graduates to have the yard signs for your home. I want the magnetic signs so you can have them on your vehicle when we have graduation,” Atkins said.
Washburn graduates already have their yard signs, Atkins said. He said Principal Ginny McElhaney had already contacted a printer and ordered them for her school. The yard signs for Grainger High and magnetic signs for both schools are on order. The school system is paying for all signs.