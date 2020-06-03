RUTLEDGE – Assignments for supervisory positions in the Grainger County School system have been shuffled for the upcoming school year, Director of Schools Dr. James Atkins has announced.
He said he solicited applications for each position and the people who were appointed wanted the
particular job.
Former Director Edwin Jarnagin is now testing supervisor, the position he held before being appointed director 10 years ago. Atkins had held that title before assuming the directorship in January.
Staci Gray has moved to the position of supervisor of attendance, and also safety coordinator.
She had been curriculums supervisor. That job will now be assumed by Lisa Setsor, who had been supervisor for special education and career technical education.
Daniel Bishop, who was formerly safety coordinator, is now supervisor of federal programs.
Roger Blanken is the new coordinator of student management. Chad McElhaney will be technical coordinator, another position held by Atkins when he became director.
Atkins said he is still interviewing candidates for special education supervisor and he plans to make that appointment next week. He added he has not decided on the new CTE coordinator yet.