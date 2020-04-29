RUTLEDGE – Student enrollment in Grainger County Schools has declined, resulting in decreased funding, Director of Schools Dr. James Atkins told board members at the Tuesday, April 21 Board of Education meeting
Atkins said when he interviewed for the Director of Schools position in October, he informed the board it would receive $480,000 less in funding for the 2020-21 school year. He said his numbers were off by $24,000.
He said the Tennessee Department of Education informed him Friday, April 17 the school system would lose $504,000 in funding during the upcoming school year.
Atkins said decreased enrollment was the cause of the loss of funding. He said the loss of funding was not a surprise as numbers have been steadily declining. Grainger County School System had approximately 100 children choose a different form of enrollment during the 2019-20 school year.
“That means 100 less students that’s on buses, that’s being fed, that’s being taught,” said Atkins.
Grainger County Schools will receive additional funding due to the Coronavirus Aid, Relief and Economic Security (CARES) Act, but Atkins is currently unsure which services the funding will cover.