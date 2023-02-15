Screening device approved.jpg

The approved location of a mechanical screening device for wastewater coming from the Grainger County Justice Center.

RUTLEDGE – The location of a mechanical screening device to filter debris from a wastewater line coming from the Grainger County Justice Center was approved during Monday’s County Commission meeting. 

Approval of the device’s location had been tabled at the November meeting until more information about its location could be determined.

Professional Engineer Michael Macindoe presents commissioners with information about a mechanical screening device to filter debris from wastewater coming from the Grainger County Justice Center.