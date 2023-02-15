RUTLEDGE – The location of a mechanical screening device to filter debris from a wastewater line coming from the Grainger County Justice Center was approved during Monday’s County Commission meeting.
Approval of the device’s location had been tabled at the November meeting until more information about its location could be determined.
Professional Engineer Michael Macindoe addressed commissioners to explain how the screening system would work, and to answer any questions posed. He said the Justice Center is probably the biggest source of debris to the Rutledge sewer treatment plant.
He said, “This screen would remove that debris from the wastewater flow, dewater it, squeeze it so there’s no liquid in it, put it in a container and then it can be disposed of at the landfill.”
Commissioners voted unanimously to approve the proposed location between the Justice Center and the Rutledge EMS station.
Commissioners also voted to approve a resolution authorizing Grainger County to apply for a FY 2023 EPA Solid waste Infrastructure grant for recycling. County Commissioner and Solid Waste Director Ed McBee said the grant would provide a F550 dump truck, four dump hoppers, a brand new bailer with a conveyer belt system, a glass crusher, a 20 ft. flatbed trailer, five more recycling trailers and a brand-new compact track loader and electrical to hook everything up with. He said no matching funds will be required by the county.
“It’s the best opportunity that Grainger County Solid Waste has probably ever got,” McBee said.
Commissioners voted to approve the resolution unanimously. Commissioners Andy Cameron, Scott Wynn and Mike Holt were absent.