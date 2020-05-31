NASHVILLE – The Tennessee Department of Health (TDH) is reporting six new cases of COVID-19 coronavirus in Grainger County in the past two days.
After weeks of no reports of new cases, the number of active cases reported by TDH in Grainger County increased by two Saturday, May 30, and jumped an additional four Sunday, May 31, bringing the total of active cases reported to six.
The total number of cases of the virus reported in Grainger County since the outbreak began is 12, with six reported as recovered.