Sixth graders introduced to RMS

RUTLEDGE – Sixth graders were introduced to Rutledge Middle School (RMS) during sixth grade night Tuesday, May 11.
Students had the opportunity to learn about what to expect at RMS from extracurriculars to dress codes. Students were also given the opportunity to take a tour of the building before attending next school year.
RMS Principal Lynn Jones said due to COVID-19, this year’s event was the first the school had held outside. She said the event is meant to help relieve some of the stress new middle schoolers experience from not knowing the layout of the building to meeting the coaches for their chosen sports. Jones said of an approximately 220 expected students, nearly 130 students attended the event.
She advised sixth graders to come into seventh grade prepared and unafraid with good expectations for a good year.