BEAN STATION – Smoky Mountain Thunder will present its 20th annual memorial ride Sunday, May 24.
The annual tribute is held to honor fallen members of the United States military. Motorcyclists will depart from the Sevier County Courthouse at 10 a.m. Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, an opening ceremony will not be held in Sevierville. A signal will be given to all participants after a wreath is placed at the Veteran’s Monument to inform them of departure. Anyone who would like to attend the event must wear a face mask or covering. Participants are free to remove face masks when applying riding gear.
The police-escorted ride will begin at 11 a.m. and will end at Veteran’s Overlook in Thorn Hill with a closing ceremony. There are no fees to participate in the ride. No side-by-sides or all terrain vehicles will be allowed to participate.
Guests and participants are asked to maintain social distancing guidelines.
This event is sponsored by Handlebar Highway, Steelhorse Law Motorcycle Lawyers, Bluffs, Deal’s Gap Motorcycle Resort Inc., Knoxville Harley-Davidson Motorcycles, 103.5 WIMZ, Bunch Collision and Customs, Rocky Top Harley-Davidson, Thunder Roads Magazine of Tennessee, LeConte Orthopedics, Extreme Tattoo, Coast Guard Riders, Triumph of Knoxville, Dashboard Audio, Tennessee XXX Moonshine, Ambient Heating and Cooling Inc., Colboch Harley-Davidson, Indian Motorcycle of Knoxville, Bootlegger Harley-Davidson, Honda Yamaha Suzuki of Knoxville, “Weigh to Go” Weight Loss Centers, Five Oaks Tire and Service, Classic Leathers Motorcycle Apparel, In & Out Donuts, China 1, Quaker Steak & Lube, Smoky Mountain Hemp Dispensary and Graze Burgers.
Anyone who would like more information can call Smoky Mountain Thunder co-founder Ron Giddis at (865) 453-6532 or visit