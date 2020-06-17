RUTLEDGE – Grainger County Solid Waste Department Manager Ed McBee recently addressed a litter issue in Grainger County.
McBee said Joe Williams Rd., among other backroads in the county, is one location where residents have been illegally tossing garbage. The county road is located in a remote area 2.5 miles from the Grainger County landfill. Clothing, furniture, televisions, tires and a boat line both sides of the backroad, among many other items. McBee said each item lying by the road is something the convenience centers and landfill accept for disposal.
“I know it’s my job to take care of this county and take care of the garbage department, but this right here really makes me angry,” said McBee.
He said people didn’t realize how much work goes into cleaning the litter from county roadsides. He said he is aware there are other roads in the county people are littering. He said he would like the litter to stop.
“With eight convenience centers and the landfill up here, they ought to be able to bring it there instead of trashing the roadsides of Grainger County,” said McBee.
He requested those who are illegally dumping trash onto backroads to discontinue. He said Grainger County Solid Waste Department is willing to accommodate any issues residents have with garbage.
McBee said, “Grainger County’s too beautiful of a place for people to destroy with garbage. Please don’t trash up our pretty country here in Grainger County.”
McBee expressed his thanks to Grainger County Highway Department and Grainger County Sheriff’s Department who helped clean the litter from Joe Williams Rd. approximately eight months ago. He said he plans to contact both departments again to clean the backroad.
Anyone who sees trash at an illegal dump site can call McBee at (865) 828-4881. Grainger County Solid Waste Department offers assistance at eight locations. Anyone who would like more information about the convenience centers or landfill can visit www.graingercountytn.com/county-officials/solid-waste.