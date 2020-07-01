RUTLEDGE – Father Neil Pezzulo, pastor of St. John Paul II Catholic Mission in Rutledge, has announced the hiring of a new pastoral associate, Clarissa Chavarria.
Chavarria will assist the parish in serving the local Catholic minority, fostering cooperation with other local churches, evangelization, social outreach and social justice efforts, particularly as it pertains to issues with the poor and marginalized.
“Essentially, Clarissa will be the face of the Catholic Church in Rutledge and in Grainger County,” Father Pezzulo said. “This will be done by being present to the community.”
Before coming to St. John Paul II, Chavarria was a theology teacher at Monsignor Kelly High School in Beaumont, Texas.
St. John Paul II Catholic Mission is operated by the Glenmary Home Missioners. Glenmary is a Cincinnati, Ohio-based Catholic society of priests, brothers and lay coworkers dedicated to serving the spiritual and material needs of people living in mission counties throughout Appalachia and the South.
Learn more at Glenmary.org