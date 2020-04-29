RUTLEDGE – The Grainger County Board of Education (BOE) has elected to return to in-house hiring of substitute teachers.
The decision came following discussion about payment of a contract with StaffEZ during the Tuesday, April 21 BOE meeting.
Director of Schools Dr. James Atkins said he would like substitute teachers in Grainger County to be hired through Grainger County Schools.
Board member Derek Williams asked if there was a way to make the system easier for teachers if the school system returned to in-house substitution. He said several teachers told him StaffEZ was easy to use. StaffEZ allows teachers to find a substitute by filing a request form.
The system previously utilized by the school system required teachers to phone substitutes until they could find one who was available. Atkins confirmed a system could be designed to make the request process easier.
Atkins informed the board the current contract with StaffEZ will end Tuesday, June 30.
Board member Marcus Long made a motion to terminate a contract with StaffEZ and begin hiring substitutes through the school system. Board member Larry Turley seconded the motion. It passed with a unanimous vote.