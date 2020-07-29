NASHVILLE – The Tennessee Department of Agriculture (TDA) is warning citizens to not handle or plant seeds received in the mail from other countries that they didn’t order.
Tennessee citizens have reported receiving seeds in the mail they didn’t order. The seeds have been shipped from China, and TDA reports in some cases the envelopes have been labeled as jewelry or beads. TDA reports it is unknown if the seed have been through the inspection process and testing required for plant materials imported into the U.S. to ensure they aren’t carrying diseases or pests and don’t pose a threat to the environment.
TDA reports the USDA believes it may be a brushing scam, where people receive unsolicited items from a seller and the seller then posts false customer reviews to boost sales.
TDA warns those who receive such seeds to not plant them. Double bag the seeds and packaging and mail them to the Tennessee Department of Agriculture, attn: Plant Certification, P.O. Box 40627, Nashville, TN 37204. If sending UPS or FedEx, the address is 436 Hogan Road, Nashville, TN 37220. Include your name, contact information and address.
Anyone who doesn’t wish to ship the seeds is asked to notify the TDA that they have received the unsolicited seeds by calling Plant Certification at (615) 837-5137 or emailing Plant Certification Administrator Anni Self at anni.self@tn.gov. Include name, contact information, address and photos if possible.
Anyone who isn’t mailing seeds to TDA is cautioned to double bag the seeds and throw them in the trash. It isn’t recommended the seeds be composted. TDA recommends anyone who has planted seeds pull up the plants, double bag them and put them in the trash.
TDA said it is continuing to monitor the situation and is working with its federal partners and partners in other states. They will provide information and updates on their social media channels.