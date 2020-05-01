NASHVILLE – The Tennessee Department of Health is reporting a total of six cases of COVID-19 in Grainger County today, Friday, May 1.
TDH previously reported a total of six cases of the virus in Grainger County Monday, April 27, with four cases reported as recovered. The number reported Tuesday, April 28 was changed to five total cases, with four reported as recovered, and has remained the same until today.
Today, TDH reported six total cases for the county, with four reported as recovered.
Grainger Today encourages everyone to maintain a physical distance of six feet from others, and following the CDC recommendation of wearing a mask, when in public.