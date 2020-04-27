NASHVILLE – As of Monday, April 27, Grainger County has two active cases of COVID-19, according to the Tennessee Department of Health (TDH).
The number of Grainger County cases had been holding at four, with all four cases reported as recovered. The two newly-reported cases brings the total number of Grainger County cases to six.
Overall, the State of Tennessee has a reported total of 9,918 cases. There have been 837 reported hospitalizations (eight percent), with 3,616 cases reported as pending regarding hospitalization. There have been 184 COVID-19-related deaths (two percent). The number of those recovered in the State is reported as 4,720 (48 percent).
Cases of COVID-19 affecting males has surpassed females, with 50.7 percent of all cases reported as occurring in males, and 46.1 percent of cases reported as occurring in females. There are 317 cases (3.2 percent) reported as pending, as regards gender. Males account for 60.9 percent of deaths, according to TDH.