RUTLEDGE – TDOT representatives from Project Development Region I in Knoxville who attended Monday’s Commission meeting agreed to investigate a possible change to the department’s current plan to replace a Hwy. 131 bridge over Williams Creek in Washburn. Commissioners questioned TDOT’s current plan as it would require waterlines and septic systems to be relocated at the health clinic and library in Washburn.
TDOT representative John Barrett said TDOT never wants to come in and build something that is substandard.
“We definitely want to make sure we spend our money correctly and make sure that we’re coming in and not only just replacing a bridge, but taking the drive aspect into effect as well. I’m an engineer so I might use some words here that may not be, you know, familiar to folks.
He said because of the horizontal, vertical curvature, it looked as if TDOT could not avoid “hitting those field lines.”
Commissioner James Acuff told Barrett he is also an engineer, and said, “ I look at the project as a whole and I ask the question, why wasn’t it done on the north side of the bridge? Because that side, there are no water lines, there are no sewer lines, there’s only two property owners on that side.”
“In other words, shift it over?” Barrett asked.
“I’m not an engineer, but that’s exactly what I was going to ask,” Commission Chairman Johnny Baker said. “Why not move it the other way?”
Acuff pointed out the area he was speaking about on a map for Barrett. He said he felt moving the project would result in less expense.
“Ultimately the State’s money is our money. It’s our tax money,” Acuff said.
Baker asked if the project could be reconsidered based on the concerns of the commission.
Barrett said, “Yeah, I mean we can go back and talk to them and see what the rationale is.”
Barrett said he didn’t want to promise anything, but said they could take it back to the designers and review the plan to see if it is possible to alter it.