KNOXVILLE – The Tennessee Valley Fair, which traces its origins back more than 100 years, will not take place in 2020.
Organizers announced Monday the annual event, scheduled for September 11-20, has been canceled due to safety concerns generated by the COVID-19 pandemic.
“We are heartbroken for the attendees, as well as the small businesses, exhibitors and many partners who rely on the exposure the Tennessee Valley Fair brings them,” the fair said in a prepared statement. “However, due to difficulties in planning caused by COVID-19, we could not create the safe and enjoyable fair experience that you have come to know and love. We truly believe this is the right choice to protect the safety and well being of our fairgoers, staff and the community.”
The fair anticipates a return to normal operations in 2021. The scheduled dates are September 10-19.
According to a history on the fair’s website, the event began in 1910.