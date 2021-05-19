Thorn Hill Volunteer Fire Department holds annual pig roast

THORN HILL – The Thorn Hill Volunteer Fire Department held its annual pig roast Saturday, May 15.
Guests who visited the fire department during the event could purchase a meal of a barbecue sandwich, potatoes, baked beans, slaw, dessert and a drink. Guests could also enjoy live entertainment while eating a meal or snow cone from Snow Cone Eddie. All proceeds raised by the vendor were donated to the fire department.
The pig roast is an annual event held by the department and is the only fundraiser held by the organization.
Thorn Hill Fire Department Fire Chief Tony Harville expressed his thanks to all who helped with the event as well as the Thorn Hill community for everything it does for the department.
“It’s because of them we can do this,” said Harville.