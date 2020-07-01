NASHVILLE – COVID-19 coronavirus cases continue to grow in Grainger County, with a total of 35 cases reported Tuesday, June 30 by the Tennessee Department of Health. TDH reports 43 positive tests for Grainger County, but individuals who have been tested multiple times are only counted once for the total case count.
Of the total number of cases reported, 26 are reported as recovered, leaving nine active cases in the county. TDH reports of all the cases reported in Grainger County, there have been five hospitalizations.
Monday, Governor Bill Haslam signed Executive Order No. 50 to extend the State of Emergency for Tennessee related to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic to August 29. He also signed Executive Order Numbers 51 and 52, extending provisions that allow for electronic government meetings and remote notarization and witnessing of documents, also to August 29.