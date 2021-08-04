BEAN STATION – The Town of Bean Station is offering another chance for citizens to honor veterans.
The town will soon add to its War and Service Memorial with an additional personalized brick memorial.
The Bean Station Senior Citizens will be taking orders for personalized bricks Saturday, August 14 and Saturday, August 28 from 10 a.m. until noon in the courtroom at Bean Station Town Hall.
Bean Station Parks and Recreation Director Eddie Douglas said the cost for bricks will be $35 for a basic brick with the name of a veteran engraved on it, and $40 for a brick with the name of a veteran and the emblem for a particular branch of service.
The town’s War and Service Memorial was dedicated November 12, 2012. A brick memorial courtyard with a flag retirement box and two benches were added to the memorial in 2019 when Boy Scouts Caleb Lamb and Gabriel Mathis built the addition as part of their Eagle Scout project.
Douglas said this is a good opportunity for anyone who did not participate in the Boys Scouts’ project to purchase a brick to be added to the new addition.
Everyone is encouraged to take advantage of this opportunity to honor a veteran.