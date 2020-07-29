Tracey Wolfe
Grainger Today Editor
MORRISTOWN – The Tennessee Food on Foot Foundation’s 13th annual backpack giveaway will be held differently this year due to the COVID-19 coronavirus pandemic.
Founder Carolyn Jarnagin said Grainger County Schools will be picking up 300 backpacks filled with school supplies for Grainger County students. The schools will distribute the backpacks to students.
Jarnagin said the filled backpacks have been packed into boxes labeled by grade and gender. Students will be able to get backpacks at their individual schools.
Food on Foot hosts the backpack giveaway each year to provide students in Grainger County with school supplies. In recent years, area churches have worked together to make the day a celebration for students. The churches provide hot dogs, popcorn, cotton candy, nachos and other items, and kids have been able to ride the Kerbela Shriners’ train and participate in festival-type activities during the event. Social distancing requirements due to the COVID-19 coronavirus pandemic will prevent the event from being held this year.
Food on Foot provides toiletry bags and food bags to those in need from its location in Morristown. The non-profit organization doesn’t receive any government funding. All donations are used to meet the needs of underprivileged individuals in the community.
Anyone who would like to make a donation or help sponsor a child may mail donations to Food on Foot, P.O. Box 37, Bean Station, TN 37708, or P.O. Box 2129, Morristown, TN 37816. Volunteer opportunities are available during the distribution of food and toiletry bags and other special events.