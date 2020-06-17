THORN HILL – Two men were killed in an early-morning crash on Hwy. 25E on Clinch Mountain Tuesday morning.
According to a preliminary report from the Tennessee Highway Patrol, 52-year-old Anthony Welch of Thorn Hill was traveling southbound on Hwy. 25E near the intersection of Ridgeview Road when his vehicle collided with a vehicle driven by 72-year-old Fritzie Smith of Rutledge.
Smith’s vehicle was reportedly traveling northbound in the southbound lane.
Tests for drug or alcohol use have been requested for both drivers.
The report states Smith was wearing a seatbelt, while Welch
was not.