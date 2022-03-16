Washburn celebrates opening of ball fields

WASHBURN – The opening of the recently completed Washburn ball fields was celebrated with a ribbon cutting ceremony prior to the Washburn Lady Pirates season opener Monday, March 14.
Grainger County Mayor Mike Byrd, along with Grainger County Parks and Recreation Director Stacie Defrees, Grainger County Chamber of Commerce President Donna Stansberry and Grainger County government officials, gathered to celebrate the completion of the ball fields in Washburn.
Byrd was presented with a signed softball before the game as thanks from Washburn Softball.
Defrees said, “I am so excited to see this project completed and players on the field today. We have worked extremely hard to ensure the completion of both ball fields in Washburn so they could be utilized this season by Washburn High and Washburn Area Youth. My department is very proud to have been a part of this project. Although it has been a long and sometimes difficult process, we were able to overcome many obstacles along the way.”
Stansberry said the Grainger County Chamber of Commerce was excited to be present for the opening of the Washburn ball fields.
“This is going to be such a boost for Washburn and for the kids who go to the schools over here. We’re just really excited that they have a place to play,” she said.
Stansberry said the new ball fields were a safe, beautiful place for Washburn area children to play ball.
Byrd said the project has been delayed several times since its approval in 2015 due to various roadblocks.
“We recently received state approval for completion, and they [the ball fields] are now ready for play. Our youth will enjoy playing on these fields for many years to come.”
Defrees expressed thanks to Byrd, Jimmy Frye and Phil Bunch for helping ensure the fields were ready for the inaugural game.