WASHBURN – The Washburn High School Pirates are champions of District 2A baseball for the first time since 2011.
They defeated Jellico High School 3-0 Thursday, April 28. It was Senior Night. They finished with a district record of 5-1. As a result, they will have home-field advantage throughout the district tournament as long as they win.
They will host Hancock in the first round of the double elimination tournament Monday, May 9.
“This was the best game of the year. The staff is proud of the effort today, especially the seniors,” Head Coach John Sewell said.
Riley Munsey tossed a seven-inning shutout, striking out nine. The defense played error-free ball behind him. Ty Hurst scored the first run of the game. After stealing second, he raced home on a Jellico throwing error. Billy Graves singled in the fifth inning to score Charlie Longsworth and Matthew Harville.
Washburn vs. South Greene
The Pirates tuned up for the conference tournament by topping South Greene High School, an AA team, 4-3 on the loser’s home field Monday, May 2.
They scored two runs in their half of the seventh inning and held on for the win. Caden Atkins beat out an infield grounder for a single and Munsey was hit by a pitch. Longsworth sent them home with a single. South Greene had taken a 3-1 lead in the third inning. Munsey was the winning pitcher and Billy Jo Wolfenbarger got the save.
Sewell said the All-District team, Player of the Year and Newcomer of the Year will be announced next week during the district tournament.