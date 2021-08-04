BEAN STATION – As the wife of former U.S. Rep. John J. (Jimmy) Duncan, Lynn Duncan rubbed elbows with Presidents and other dignitaries during her husband’s 30 years in Washington.
But it never changed her, Duncan said following his wife’s passing. She died Sunday, August 1 after a three-month battle with advanced stage cancer. She turned 72 eight days before her death, he said
“She treated everybody the same. She never made anyone feel inferior,” Duncan said.
He said during their 44-year marriage, “We were a team. She was the captain of the ship. I was just along for the ride.”
While Duncan was serving his country, his wife stayed home and took care of the family, but they were spiritually very close.
“We talked several times a day. We had a special love for each other. She was my strongest supporter, but also my biggest critic. Everything was black and white with her. There were no gray areas.”
He said after the Sewanee native was diagnosed with cancer, she faced it bravely.
“She never had one word of self-pity, but in the last couple of months, she often asked me to hold her hand,” he said.
Since retiring from Congress, Duncan, who lives in Grainger County, has written an occasional column for the alternative newspaper, Knoxville Focus. After learning of her cancer diagnosis, he devoted the space to a tribute to his wife.
The title: “The best thing that ever happened to me.”
In his column, he told several stories about his wife’s activities and her straightforward attitude.
Once, in a meeting with President Donald Trump, he told her that her husband sounded a lot like him.
She responded, “I know, great for the country, but H___ to live with.”
Duncan said Trump loved her answer.
Lynn Duncan’s funeral service will be tonight at 6 p.m. at Temple Baptist Church in Powell. Pastor Clarence Sexton will officiate. Knoxville radio personality Hallerin Hilton Hill will deliver a eulogy and country performer Con Hunley will sing.
“We’re Presbyterians, but Clarence Sexton has been a close friend for years. Lynn asked that he preach her funeral,” Duncan said.
She will be buried Thursday morning in the Duncan Family Cemetery in Scott County.
“Our plots are just below my mother and father,” he said.