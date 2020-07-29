Billy “Bill” Clay, 71, of Washburn, went to be with the Lord peacefully at his home the morning of Saturday, July 25. Bill was a member of Mt. Eager Baptist Church and was a former employee of Dempsters and a retired carpenter who loved doing carpentry. He is preceded in death by his parents, Earl and Orena Clay; and father-in-law, Hubert Davidson.
Bill is survived by his loving devoted wife of 53 years, Darlene; sons, Greg (Sherry) and Aaron (Stacey); seven grandchildren, Miciah, Katie, William, Saylor, Tate, Nick and Amber; six great-grandchildren, Levi, Annabella, Adeline, Layla, Aspen and Copeland; his loving siblings, June (John) Carpenter, Jack (Barbara) Clay, Sherry Clay and Kristi (Tony) Savage; mother-in-law, Rose Davidson; brother-in-law, Rev. Denver and Bridget Davidson. Bill was loved by so many and leaves behind nieces, nephews and many other family and friends.
The family received friends Monday, July 27 with funeral services following in the Cooke-Campbell Mortuary Chapel. Rev. Gary Donehew, Rev. Stephen Williams and Rev. Denver Davidson officiated with music by Damon Seal. Family and friends met Tuesday, July 28 at the funeral home to proceed to Needham Cemetery, Washburn for an interment service. Pallbearers were Miciah Clay, William Clay, Tate Clay, Micah Ballard, Brad Bailey, Jeremy Bailey and Adam Wolfenbarger. Honorary pallbearers were nephews and special friends, Larry Nicley, Martin Nicely, John Beeler, Joe Carroll and Tyler Williams. Arrangements by Cooke-Campbell Mortuary, Maynardville.