Brenda Sue Denton, 58, Rutledge, passed away Thursday, December 30, 2021. She was preceded in death by her husband, Robert Denton; son, David Denton; special friend, Timmy Tolliver; brother-in-law, Randy Buckner; nephew, Shannon Trent; and former son-in-law, Daniel Hubbard. She is survived by her daughters, Carla (Harold) Morgan and Kim (Johnny) Hendricks; grandchildren, Dustin (Kimi), Kayla, Kyler, Kaylen, Desaray, Lil David, Kennedy, Hunter, Carly and Oliver; great-grandson, Easton; mother, Gladys Clevenger; father, Vernon (Sandra) Clevenger; sisters, Patricia Buckner, Priscilla (Melvin) Trent and Glenda Clevenger; niece, Jessica; nephews, Michael and Lewis; several great-nieces and nephews; sister-in-law, Lynn; and friends, Audrey, Penny and Joann. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to Fielden Funeral Home for expenses. Graveside service will be held Thursday, January 6, 2022 at 2 p.m. at Denton Family Cemetery, 323 Jones Lane, Rutledge, TN 37861. Mrs. Denton will lie in state Wednesday from 10 a.m. until 4:30 p.m. at Fielden Funeral Home in New Market.
