Debbie Lynn Huskey, 63, Rutledge, passed away March 6, 2022 at Fort Sanders Regional Medical Center. She was a member of Bowmantown Baptist Church.
Debbie was preceded in death by her parents; Wayne and Berline Thornburg.
She is survived by her husband of 38 years, Larry Huskey; son, Jason Huskey, of Rutledge; brothers, Larry (Sherry) Thornburg, of Bristol, Tennessee, Wayne Thornburg, of Bowmantown, David Thornburg, of Maryland and Richard (Angie) Mason, of Texas; and several nieces and nephews.
Debbie provided childcare in her home for 30 years. Over that time, she had the honor of keeping dozens of area children. She dearly loved her babies.
Debbie was cremated as per her wishes. The family received friends Sunday, March 13, 2022 from 2 until 4 p.m. at Smith-Reagan Funeral Home. A memorial service followed at 4 p.m. with Rev. Scott Howerton officiating.
Services entrusted to Smith-Reagan Funeral Home of Rutledge.