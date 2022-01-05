Dorothy Ratliff, 81, of Bean Station, Tennessee, formerly of Elkhorn City, Kentucky, passed away Saturday, January 1, 2022 in Knoxville, Tennessee. Dorothy was born September 21, 1940 at Road Creek, Kentucky to the late Basil Hackney and June Justice Hackney. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by a son, William Alexander Ratliff; and one sister, Julia "Susie" LeBlanc. Dorothy is survived by her husband, Charles William Ratliff, of Bean Station, Tennessee; son, James Charles Ratliff of Bean Station, Tennessee; daughter, Tracie (Tim) Sayers, of Lexington, Kentucky; six grandchildren, Connor Sayers, Jason Ratliff, Cayne Ratliff, Logan Ratliff, Lawrence Ratliff and Lakin Ratliff; and four great-grandchildren, Joshua, James, Paylin and Cambrie. Dorothy is also survived by two brothers, Ronald "Joe" (Bonnie) Hackney, of Rutledge, Tennessee and Donald (Verna) Hackney, of Mt. Sterling, Kentucky; and sister-in-law, Brenda Ratliff. Visitation was held Monday, January 3, 2022 from 5 until 9 p.m. at Smith-Reagan Funeral Home, Rutledge, Tennessee. Visitation was held Tuesday, January 4, 2022 from 6 until 10 p.m. at the Bailey Funeral Home Chapel. Funeral services will be held Wednesday, January 5, 2022 from the chapel with Richard Greene officiating. Burial will follow at Wilson Cemetery, Draffin, Kentucky.
