Earl J. McGinnis, 88, Rutledge, went home to be with the Lord Sunday, October 11. Earl was a lifetime member of Mitchell Springs Baptist Church.
He was preceded in death by parents, Oral and Lizzy McGinnis; brothers, Herman, Wiley Etheal and Bill; and sisters, Jessie and Pauline.
He is survived by his loving wife, Ella Mae; sons, Keith (Gwen) McGinnis and Tim (Kathy) McGinnis; grandson, Matt and wife, Mallory; granddaughter, Rachel; great-grandchildren, Teagan and Slade; and special friend and caregiver, Geraldine.
Friends and family will meet Saturday, October 17 at 2 p.m. at Mitchell Springs Baptist Church Cemetery for a graveside service with Rev. Billy Couch officiating.
For everyone’s safety, the family kindly requests to observe social distancing at the graveside service.
Services entrusted to Smith-Reagan Funeral Home of Rutledge, www.smithreaganfuneralhome.com.