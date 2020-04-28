Edna Marie Martin, 78, passed away Wednesday, April 22, 2020.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Arthur and Mamie Collins; sons, John and Thomas Martin; and grandson, Tray Kemp.
She is survived by her husband of nearly 62 years, best friend and partner for life, Oscar Martin; daughters, Marie (Larry) Kemp and Josie (Darlene) Lane; son, Oscar Martin, Jr.; special granddaughter who cared for and lived with her, Rosie (Matthew) Hill; special great-grandchild, Malachi; and several grandchildren and great-grandchildren.
As per Edna’s wishes, she will be cremated and no public services will be held at this time.
Services entrusted to Smith-Reagan Funeral Home of Rutledge, www.smithreaganfuneralhome.com
