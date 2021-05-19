Gary Wayne Dillie, 54, Corryton, went to be with the Lord Sunday, May 9, 2021. Gary was saved and baptized at Block Springs Baptist Church at a young age. He was self-employed as a drywall mason. He was preceded in death by parents, Jack and Hazel Dillie; grandmother, Rose Gray; and brother, Kenny Dillie. He is survived by fiancé, Donna Ellis; sister and brother-in-law, Tim and Susie Pratt; and several nieces and nephews. "We pray you are at peace now that your struggles are over." Private family services will be held. Arrangements by Bridges Funeral Home, 5430 Rutledge Pike, (865) 523-4999.
