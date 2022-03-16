Greta Angelyn Waggoner Bales was bom in Knoxville, Tennessee October 16, 1935 and left for her Heavenly home March 7, 2022 at the age of 86. She was previously deceased by parents, Lillian (Wells) Waggoner and Hollis Waggoner; husband, C. Edward Bales; daughter, Elaine King; son, Dennis “Denny” King; stepson, Jimmy Bales; step-grandson, Eddie Bales; and brother, Tim Waggoner. She is survived by daughters, Debra (Bill) Cox and Julia “Angel” Bales-King; stepdaughters, Helen (Jack) Byrd and Linda (Ron) Magner; brothers, Dan Waggoner and Steve Waggoner; sisters, Linda (Larry) Hitch, Sandy (Jim) Davis and Leisa Holt; and grandchildren, Hilary Crotts-King, RN, Stephanie King, Kelly King, Nicole Anglin, Kennedy Bales-King, Sherry Engel, Kathy McMillan, Terri Sherrod, Kyle Sherrod and Andrew Cox. She had several great grandchildren and one great-great-grandchild. Greta (with a long e!) enjoyed traveling and visited more than 45 countries and all 50 states. She was a registered nurse for more than 25 years, accomplishing this only after graduating as President of her class at Walters State and in the top percent academically at age 50. She volunteered for the Red Cross Disaster Team and also enjoyed helping animal groups. Greta had a passion for cooking, which led her to have a catering business and restaurant at one point. She was a member of both Oakland Baptist Church, Rutledge, and Sand Branch Methodist Church, Knoxville, for a number of years. She was Past Matron of Shekinah Chapter 456, OES, Member of Past Matrons and Patrons of Middle East TN Order of the Eastern Star. Memorial gifts may be made to Grainger Humane Society, P.O. Box 129, Rutledge, TN 37861. Graveside service was held Friday, March 11, 2022 at 2 p.m. at Oakland Baptist Church Cemetery, Lakeshore Drive (Hwy. 375) Rutledge, TN 37861, with Rev. Stacey Lawson officiating.