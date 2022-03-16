Greta Angelyn Waggoner Bales was bom in Knoxville, Tennessee October 16, 1935 and left for her Heavenly home March 7, 2022 at the age of 86. She was previously deceased by parents, Lillian (Wells) Waggoner and Hollis Waggoner; husband, C. Edward Bales; daughter, Elaine King; son, Dennis “Denny” King; stepson, Jimmy Bales; step-grandson, Eddie Bales; and brother, Tim Waggoner. She is survived by daughters, Debra (Bill) Cox and Julia “Angel” Bales-King; stepdaughters, Helen (Jack) Byrd and Linda (Ron) Magner; brothers, Dan Waggoner and Steve Waggoner; sisters, Linda (Larry) Hitch, Sandy (Jim) Davis and Leisa Holt; and grandchildren, Hilary Crotts-King, RN, Stephanie King, Kelly King, Nicole Anglin, Kennedy Bales-King, Sherry Engel, Kathy McMillan, Terri Sherrod, Kyle Sherrod and Andrew Cox. She had several great grandchildren and one great-great-grandchild. Greta (with a long e!) enjoyed traveling and visited more than 45 countries and all 50 states. She was a registered nurse for more than 25 years, accomplishing this only after graduating as President of her class at Walters State and in the top percent academically at age 50. She volunteered for the Red Cross Disaster Team and also enjoyed helping animal groups. Greta had a passion for cooking, which led her to have a catering business and restaurant at one point. She was a member of both Oakland Baptist Church, Rutledge, and Sand Branch Methodist Church, Knoxville, for a number of years. She was Past Matron of Shekinah Chapter 456, OES, Member of Past Matrons and Patrons of Middle East TN Order of the Eastern Star. Memorial gifts may be made to Grainger Humane Society, P.O. Box 129, Rutledge, TN 37861. Graveside service was held Friday, March 11, 2022 at 2 p.m. at Oakland Baptist Church Cemetery, Lakeshore Drive (Hwy. 375) Rutledge, TN 37861, with Rev. Stacey Lawson officiating.
Latest News
- Rhys Ifans joins cast of Nyad
- Robbie Williams working on new greatest hits album
- Brian Cox, Edie Falco for horror comedy
- ‘Good Trouble’ Says Goodbye to 2 Series Regulars in Season 4
- Senate approves bill to make daylight saving time permanent
- ‘Married at First Sight’: 5 Key Moments From ‘Worst. Dinner Party. Ever!’ (RECAP)
- Oh Baby! ‘Resident Alien’ EP Chris Sheridan Breaks Down the Midseason Finale
- Missouri women's swim competes in first day of NCAA Championships
Most Popular
Articles
- Animal control officer requested
- Rutledge Middle School Lady Pioneers working to improve for 2022
- Washburn celebrates opening of ball fields
- Toilet seat weapon of choice in assault
- Blanken candidate for 5th District commission seat
- TDOT to reexamine plan for Washburn bridge replacement
- Judge upholds restrictive covenants, orders Airbnb to close
- Harville announces candidacy for Circuit Court Clerk
- Washburn man arrested after brandishing gun while under the influence
- Shults announces campaign for District Attorney
Images
Videos
Upcoming Events
-
Mar 17
-
Mar 17
-
Mar 17
-
Mar 17
-
Mar 18
-
Mar 19
-
Mar 19
-
Mar 19
-
Mar 20
-
Mar 21
Events
-
Mar 17
-
Mar 17
-
Mar 17
-
Mar 17
-
Mar 18
-
Mar 19
-
Mar 19
-
Mar 19
-
Mar 20
-
Mar 21
-
Mar 21
-
Mar 21
-
Mar 21
-
Mar 21
-
Mar 22