Helen Noe, 96, of Rutledge, passed away Tuesday, April 21, 2020 at Ridgeview Terrace of Life Care in Rutledge. She was the oldest living member of Blue Springs Baptist Church.
She was preceded in death by her husband, L.C. Noe; parents, Tildon & Hattie Dalton; siblings, Alma Biddle, Wilma Finley, Maude Clark, Iva Arnold, Grace Nance, Millard, Horace and Tandy Dalton.
She is survived by her sons, David (Faye), Dearl (Janie) and Danny Noe; daughter, Donna (Terry) Whaley; grandchildren, Mark, Todd, Jason, Justin and Sean; and 10 great-grandchildren.
The family wishes to give special thanks to her caregivers and all the employees at Ridgeview Terrace of Life Care in Rutledge for the wonderful care given to Helen.
Graveside services were held at 11 a.m., Friday, April 24, 2020, at Grainger Memorial Gardens.
