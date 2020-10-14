Imogene “Jean” Perrin Miller, 89, Blaine, sadly passed away Tuesday, October 6 at her home.
Imogene has gone to join family who have passed before her. She is preceded in death by husband, Bobby Miller; parents, Jim and Elizabeth Clowers Perrin; sister, Alva Perrin Walker; and brothers, Bud Perrin, Harold (Betty) Perrin and Troy (Connie) Perrin.
She is survived by her daughters; Sherry (Miller) Bailey, Karen (Phillip) Armstrong and Connie (Miller) Erwin. She was a grandmother of seven, great-grandmother of 12 and great-great-grandmother of two, who all knew Imogene as Mamaw Jean.
Imogene also leaves behind her baby sister Wanda (Roy) Grey and her brother Billy Ray (Mildred) Perrin.
The family would like to say a special thanks to Crystal and Stephanie with UT Hospice.
The family received friends Friday, October 9 from 5 p.m. until 7 p.m. at Smith-Reagan Funeral Home in Rutledge with services following with Jeff “Pete” Higgs officiating.
Graveside services were Saturday, October 10 at 11 a.m. at Grainger Memorial Gardens.
Services entrusted to Smith-Reagan Funeral Home of Rutledge, www.smithreaganfuneralhome.com