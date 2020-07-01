Jessie Marie Wilson, 90, of Rutledge passed away Tuesday, June 30, 2020 at Ridgeview Terrace Nursing Home. She was a longtime member of Tampico Baptist Church. She was preceded in death by her parents, George and Jessie Wilson; brother, Lawrence Wilson; and great-great nephew, Jansen Chambers.She is survived by her sister-in-law, Greta Wilson; niece, Sharon (Bob) Cabbage; nephew, Rick (Tammy) Wilson; great-nieces, Jennifer (Matt) Gowan and Witteny (Reed) Williams; great-nephews, Luke (Jill) Cabbage, Dustin (Caitlan) Wilson and Justin (Bambi) Chambers; several great-great nieces and nephews and special friend, Mary Evelyn Cameron. Family and friends may stop by Smith-Reagan Funeral Home in Rutledge at their convenience Thursday, July 2, 2020 from 12 p.m. to 7 p.m. A graveside service will be held at 11 a.m. Friday, July 3, 2020 at Tampico Baptist Church Cemetery with Rev. Wayne Roach and Rev. Bobby Myers officiating.Pallbearers: Rick Wilson, Luke Cabbage, Matt Gowan, Dustin Wilson, Robbie Gowan and Jacob Cabbage. Honorary Pallbearers: Deacons and Elders of Tampico Baptist Church. Services entrusted to Smith-Reagan Funeral Home of Rutledge, www.smithreaganfuneralhome.com
Thursday, July 2, 2020
