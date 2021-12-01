John Thomas Frazier, 74, Rutledge, passed away Thursday, November 25, 2021 at UT Medical Center.
John was preceded in death by his parents, Walt and Bonnie Frazier.
He is survived by his God-given daughter, Sandra Morgan; and lifelong friends, Deryl (Norma) Sinnamon and Allen (Barbara) Sellers.
Receiving of friends was held Monday, November 29, 2021 at Smith-Reagan Funeral Home from 6 until 8 p.m. with funeral services following at 8 p.m.
A private graveside service was held Tuesday, November 30, 2021 at Sunrise Baptist Church Cemetery.
Services entrusted to Smith-Reagan Funeral Home of Rutledge.